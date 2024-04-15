AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of AMN opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

