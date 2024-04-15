Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $189.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $201.00.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
