APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. APA’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

