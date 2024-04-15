Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $87.00 at HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Shares of ARVN opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,427,000. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 1,695,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

