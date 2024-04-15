Wedbush Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $64.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

