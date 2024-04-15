Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

