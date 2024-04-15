Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

