Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.69. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.