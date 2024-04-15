Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,380

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.34) to GBX 1,380 ($17.47) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.32) to GBX 1,030 ($13.04) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 956 ($12.10).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,148 ($14.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 932.42. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.69 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,258 ($15.92). The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,793.75, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 10,525 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 943 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($125,617.96). Also, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.63), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($153,949.06). Insiders acquired 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,627 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

