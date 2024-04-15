Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $384.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.99. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

