Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

