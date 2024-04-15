Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TLK opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

