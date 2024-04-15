Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TLK opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
