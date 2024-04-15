Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XEL. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,795,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,726,000 after buying an additional 2,105,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

