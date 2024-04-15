StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 18.2 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.92.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
