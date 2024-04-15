StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

