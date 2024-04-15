LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 9.5 %
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 47.61%.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
