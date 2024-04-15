TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TT Electronics
TT Electronics Price Performance
TT Electronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -23,333.33%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total value of £84,427.20 ($106,856.35). Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.