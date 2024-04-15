TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.97) on Friday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.75 ($2.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.97), for a total value of £84,427.20 ($106,856.35). Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

