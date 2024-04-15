Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Ameren stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790,342 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

