China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.