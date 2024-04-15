Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Decreases By 17.0%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.12 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 million, a PE ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

