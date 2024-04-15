Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 420 ($5.32) target price on the stock.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.28. The firm has a market cap of £366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
