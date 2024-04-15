Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

RPRX opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after buying an additional 670,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 498.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 188,754 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,508,000 after buying an additional 224,261 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

