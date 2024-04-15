NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NS stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its position in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

