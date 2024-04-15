StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

