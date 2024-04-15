StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.90 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

