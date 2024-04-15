Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $85,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

