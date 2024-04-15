Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.