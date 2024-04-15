Toromont Industries’ (TMTNF) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $97.02 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

