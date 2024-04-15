Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 282.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

