Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $139.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -0.10. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

About Isabella Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

