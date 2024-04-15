Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Raised to GBX 180

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 222.40 ($2.81).
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
