Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

iomart Group Price Performance

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 131 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.34. iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £146.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 0.50.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

