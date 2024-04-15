Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Raised to GBX 630

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 630 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darktrace Trading Down 0.6 %

LON DARK opened at GBX 459.30 ($5.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,533.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371.89. Darktrace has a one year low of GBX 237.29 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 501.60 ($6.35).

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($888,495.13). 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

