Numis Securities Boosts Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 420

Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Numis Securities from GBX 375 ($4.75) to GBX 420 ($5.32) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.
Mears Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Thursday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 379.50 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £358.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,413.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.38.
About Mears Group
