Numis Securities Boosts Mears Group (LON:MER) Price Target to GBX 420

Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) had its price target raised by Numis Securities from GBX 375 ($4.75) to GBX 420 ($5.32) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Mears Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.65) on Thursday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.40 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 379.50 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £358.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,413.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 354.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 313.38.

Get Mears Group alerts:

About Mears Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.