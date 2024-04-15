Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 560 ($7.09) target price on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 370 ($4.68).

Several other analysts have also commented on BDEV. Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.18) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 514.63 ($6.51).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 460 ($5.82) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 487.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,090.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,727.27%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

