Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.19) price objective on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 2.6 %

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,215.38, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 947 ($11.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.85). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,068.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 10.90 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,076.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Fevertree Drinks

In other news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($554,739.91). 11.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.