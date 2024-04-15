Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPE

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 0.3 %

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £955.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 540 ($6.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.70.

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.