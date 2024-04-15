National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NGFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,330 ($16.83) price target on the stock.

National Grid Price Performance

NG stock opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 918 ($11.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,181 ($14.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,040.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,026.07.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

