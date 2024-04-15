National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,330 ($16.83) price target on the stock.
National Grid Price Performance
NG stock opened at GBX 1,037.50 ($13.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 918 ($11.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,181 ($14.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,040.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,026.07.
National Grid Company Profile
