StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 236,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 2,006.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 204,940 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

