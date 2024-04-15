WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in WidePoint by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.