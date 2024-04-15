WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
