City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $4.50 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at City Office REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Mazan purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.