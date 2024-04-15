FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $303.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.25. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $309.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

