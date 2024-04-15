PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,276,108.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,064.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $3,370,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after buying an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

