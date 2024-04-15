Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

