Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock worth $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 152,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.