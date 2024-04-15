Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

