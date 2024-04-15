Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.