Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
