Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

