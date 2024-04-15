United Airlines (UAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

