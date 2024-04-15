Webuy Global Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Webuy Global’s (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 16th. Webuy Global had issued 3,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Webuy Global Stock Performance
Shares of WBUY opened at $0.39 on Monday. Webuy Global has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.
About Webuy Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Webuy Global
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.