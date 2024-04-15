Webuy Global Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Webuy Global’s (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 16th. Webuy Global had issued 3,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Webuy Global Stock Performance

Shares of WBUY opened at $0.39 on Monday. Webuy Global has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

