Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
