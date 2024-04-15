Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS VITFF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

